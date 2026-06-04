Scientists develop transcriptomic clock measuring biological age and mortality risk Technology Jun 04, 2026

A team of scientists has created a transcriptomic clock that can tell how old your body really is (and even estimate your risk of dying) just by looking at how your genes are behaving.

Their research, published in Nature on June 4, 2026, used RNA from more than 11,000 samples across humans and animals to track which genes switch on or off as we get older.