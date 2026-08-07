Scientists develop WRSs2 vaccine 89% effective against shigellosis in trial
Big news: scientists have developed a new vaccine, WRSs2, that's 89% effective at stopping shigellosis, a nasty infection behind many diarrheal deaths worldwide.
The research, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases this summer, tested jointly at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center and the Emory Vaccine Center's Hope Clinic in Atlanta.
Shigellosis hits poor children hardest
Shigellosis spreads through contaminated food and water and hits children in poorer countries the hardest, causing malnutrition and even affecting brain development.
In the study, the vaccine was 89% effective, while 81% of the placebo group got sick after exposure.
While WRSs2 had mild side effects like headaches or diarrhea, experts are hopeful, especially since antibiotic resistance is making shigellosis tougher to treat.
Larger trials are next, especially for children under five.