Skeleton of world's rarest marine mammal preserved digitally

Open access

Open access datasets crucial for biodiversity studies

The digital reconstruction of the vaquita's skeleton has been made freely available online. This way, scientists from all over the world can study this rare and fragile physical specimen without risking any damage. Jamie Knaub, the study's lead author and a doctoral researcher at Florida Atlantic University, emphasized the importance of open access datasets for biodiversity studies. He said such information could be shared to study various aspects like conservation and evolution.