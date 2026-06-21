Skeleton of world's rarest marine mammal preserved digitally
What's the story
Scientists have digitally reconstructed the skeleton of the world's most endangered marine mammal, the vaquita. The small porpoise, which is native to Mexico's northern Gulf of California, is on the brink of extinction. The project used a combination of medical imaging techniques, ultra-high-resolution micro CT scans and photography to create a 3D model of a female vaquita's skeleton.
Open access
Open access datasets crucial for biodiversity studies
The digital reconstruction of the vaquita's skeleton has been made freely available online. This way, scientists from all over the world can study this rare and fragile physical specimen without risking any damage. Jamie Knaub, the study's lead author and a doctoral researcher at Florida Atlantic University, emphasized the importance of open access datasets for biodiversity studies. He said such information could be shared to study various aspects like conservation and evolution.
Population decline
Only 7 to 10 vaquitas left in the wild
A 1997 survey had estimated around 600 vaquitas in the wild. But today, the WWF puts their number between seven and 10. This drastic decline has been attributed to bycatch in gillnets used by illegal fisheries targeting totoaba, a large fish whose bladder fetches high prices on international black markets.
Imaging technology
How the researchers created vaquita's skeleton model
The research team, led by Florida Atlantic University, San Diego Natural History Museum, SeaWorld California and Noaa Fisheries, based their project on a complete female skeleton collected in 1966. They used hospital-grade CT scanning with microscopic CT imaging to reveal structures smaller than a human hair's width. Thousands of scan slices were then assembled into 3D models of every bone in the vaquita's skeleton.
Educational use
Digital models can be used to make museum replicas
Due to their rarity, access to vaquita skeletons is limited. Knaub suggested that these digital models could be used to make accurate replicas for museum exhibits and classrooms. This would help raise awareness about the species among more people. The project is part of a broader trend of digitizing museum collections using advanced imaging technology, making rare specimens accessible without risking damage to delicate originals.