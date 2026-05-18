Scientists discover 201km wide magma reservoir under Altiplano-Puna plateau

Expanding magma lifts Andes crust

Turns out, this expanding magma is a big reason why the Andes mountains are getting taller, not just because of colliding tectonic plates like we used to think.

The pressure from all that molten rock pushes up on the crust, creating a sort of "breathing mountain dome" effect.

This fresh perspective shows that deep underground magma plays a major role in shaping Earth's surface, even forming mountains.