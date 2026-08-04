Scientists discover eyeless translucent eel Rakthamichthys anchi in Assam wells
Scientists just found a wild new eel species called Rakthamichthys anchi in two village wells in Assam.
These eels live deep underground, have no eyes or pigment, and their see-through skin makes them look bright red because you can spot their blood vessels.
The species name anchi means "blood" in the Garo language, pretty fitting!
Assam's subterranean habitats threatened by pollution
The eels were uncovered during a well-cleaning event and are adapted to life in total darkness about seven meters below ground.
This is only the second Rakthamichthys species found in Northeast India, highlighting how much we still don't know about underground life.
Scientists say these hidden habitats are at risk from pollution and overuse, so there could be even more weird and wonderful creatures waiting to be discovered if we protect them.