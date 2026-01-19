Scientists discover new low-calorie sugar alternative for diabetics

Why this matters

Tagatose is naturally found in some fruits and dairy, and doesn't spike insulin much—making it great for anyone watching their blood sugar.

With healthier sweeteners in demand, experts think the tagatose market could hit $250 million by 2032.

Plus, thanks to a new production method from Tufts University and partners (using engineered bacteria to convert glucose), tagatose might soon be more widely available in foods you actually want to eat.