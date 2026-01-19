Scientists discover new low-calorie sugar alternative for diabetics
Scientists have reported a new production method for the rare natural sugar tagatose that's almost as sweet as regular sugar but with just a third of the calories.
It's tooth-friendly, stable when heated, and could be a big help for people with diabetes looking for better options.
The findings were published in Cell Reports Physical Science.
Why this matters
Tagatose is naturally found in some fruits and dairy, and doesn't spike insulin much—making it great for anyone watching their blood sugar.
With healthier sweeteners in demand, experts think the tagatose market could hit $250 million by 2032.
Plus, thanks to a new production method from Tufts University and partners (using engineered bacteria to convert glucose), tagatose might soon be more widely available in foods you actually want to eat.