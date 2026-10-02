Scientists entangle tiny glass grain with light at room temperature
Technology
For the first time, scientists have managed to entangle a tiny glass grain with light at regular room temperature (no fancy freezing technology required).
This breakthrough could open new avenues for quantum communication and tests of quantum physics.
Quantum link beats classical limits
The team, led by Francesco Marin from the University of Florence, used two lasers: one to steady a floating grain of glass and another to spark the entanglement.
The cool part? The quantum link between the sphere and light was strong enough to beat classical limits.
Researchers say this could help build optical networks and quantum communication.