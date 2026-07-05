Scientists explain Antarctica's Blood Falls red via ancient iron brine
Technology
After more than a century, scientists finally figured out why Antarctica's Blood Falls looks so eerily red.
It turns out, iron-packed salty water (trapped under Taylor Glacier for 1.5 million years) gets pushed up through hidden channels when the pressure changes beneath the ice.
Once this ancient brine hits the air, it reacts and turns that dramatic red color.
Glacier drop tied to discharge
The team also found that a big Blood Falls discharge in 2018 was linked to the glacier's surface dropping by about 15mm and slowing down for a bit.
This drop lowers the pressure underneath, letting more of that old iron-rich water escape.
Their research helps us understand how liquid water moves in frozen places (pretty cool for anyone curious about Earth's wild extremes)!