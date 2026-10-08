Scientists find human BC200 derived sequences in molluscum contagiosum virus
Technology
Scientists just found something wild, BC200-derived sequences inside molluscum contagiosum virus.
This is an unusual example of human genes moving in unexpected ways.
BC200 abundant in brain still mobile
BC200 is especially abundant in our brain cells, but it started out as a mobile DNA element millions of years ago.
Turns out, it's still on the move. Scientists even spotted BC200-derived insertions in human DNA too.