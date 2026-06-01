Scientists find hypothalamic menin decline linked to aging in mice
Technology
Scientists just discovered that the protein Menin might play a big role in how we age.
In mice, Menin levels drop in the hypothalamus as they get older, which leads to issues like memory loss, brain inflammation, thinner skin, weaker bones, and shorter lives.
When researchers boosted Menin levels, many of these age-related problems improved. Pretty promising stuff.
Menin supports D-serine linked to memory
Menin also helps produce D-serine, an amino acid that is key for learning and memory.
If Menin levels are low, D-serine drops too, making it harder for neurons to communicate.
D-serine is found in foods like soybeans and eggs and keeps your brain sharp.
This research suggests that keeping Menin up could be important for fighting age-related decline in thinking and memory.