Scientists find hypothalamic menin decline linked to aging in mice

Menin supports D-serine linked to memory

Menin also helps produce D-serine, an amino acid that is key for learning and memory.

If Menin levels are low, D-serine drops too, making it harder for neurons to communicate.

D-serine is found in foods like soybeans and eggs and keeps your brain sharp.

This research suggests that keeping Menin up could be important for fighting age-related decline in thinking and memory.