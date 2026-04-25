Scientists find tiny organized tunnels in desert rocks suggesting life
Scientists have found tiny, organized tunnels inside desert rocks in Namibia, Oman, and Saudi Arabia, and they think these could be signs of life we've never seen before.
The tunnels don't match any usual geological patterns, and their chemical traces suggest a possible biological origin, possibly showing new ways living things interact with their environment.
This find might even help us search for life on Mars one day.
Cees Passchier led team names 'micro-burrows'
Led by professor Cees Passchier, the team named these formations "micro-burrows."
Unlike ordinary rock features, these tunnels are smooth and neatly aligned—hinting at something alive making them.
Researchers are looking into chemotaxis (where microbes move toward certain chemicals) as a possible explanation.
If true, it could totally change how we think about life shaping our planet's rocks.