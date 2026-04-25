Scientists find tiny organized tunnels in desert rocks suggesting life Technology Apr 25, 2026

Scientists have found tiny, organized tunnels inside desert rocks in Namibia, Oman, and Saudi Arabia, and they think these could be signs of life we've never seen before.

The tunnels don't match any usual geological patterns, and their chemical traces suggest a possible biological origin, possibly showing new ways living things interact with their environment.

This find might even help us search for life on Mars one day.