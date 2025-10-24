Scientists find way to recycle Teflon without toxic chemicals
Researchers from Newcastle University and the University of Birmingham have cracked an eco-friendly method to recycle Teflon—a plastic that's famously hard to break down.
Their process uses sodium metal and simple grinding at room temperature, skipping toxic chemicals and high heat.
The end result is harmless carbon and sodium fluoride, which actually gets used in things like toothpaste.
The process in a nutshell
The team puts sodium metal and Teflon waste into a sealed steel ball mill.
As it grinds, the strong chemical bonds in Teflon break apart, turning the waste into sodium fluoride and carbon, with no messy by-products.
Tests confirm the sodium fluoride produced is clean and can be used directly.
A sustainable solution for recycling plastics
This could seriously cut down on pollution by keeping harmful PFAS chemicals out of the environment—no more toxic fumes from burning old Teflon.
Plus, it helps reuse valuable fluorine for stuff like medicines and diagnostics.
The researchers say this breakthrough could make recycling tough plastics way more sustainable for the future.