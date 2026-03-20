Scientists grow human-sized esophagus in lab, implant it into pigs

Scientists in the UK have grown esophagus organs in the lab and successfully implanted them into pigs. The new organs worked without the need for immune-suppressing drugs, showing real promise for future treatments.

How did the researchers create these organs? Researchers took donor pig esophagi, removed all their cells to leave just the structure, then added muscle cells from each recipient pig.

After two months of lab work, including a week growing in special bioreactors, the engineered esophagi were ready to be implanted.

Did the pigs survive the surgery? Yes, all eight pigs recovered well.

Within three months the grafts had developed working swallowing muscles and integrated with host tissue; by six months the grafts had developed functional muscle, nerves and blood vessels, allowing normal swallowing.

By six months, these organs could move food normally, and all the animals thrived.