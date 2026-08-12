Scientists grow mini-brains called brain organoids from reprogrammed adult cells

Brain organoids are changing the game for research: they can help scientists test new drugs and study diseases and may reduce dependence on animal testing in some cases.

Some even learned to play Pong on DishBrain, which used cultured neurons connected to electrodes.

But as these mini-brains get more advanced, there's growing debate about ethics, like whether they could ever become conscious or what rights donors should have.

As the science moves forward fast, figuring out clear rules and responsibilities is becoming more important than ever.