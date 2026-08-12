Scientists grow mini-brains called brain organoids from reprogrammed adult cells
Scientists are now making tiny "mini-brains" in the lab, called brain organoids.
These 3D clusters are grown from adult cells reprogrammed into stem cells, which then develop into neurons that communicate like real brain cells.
While they're not full brains, these organoids help researchers study how our brains grow and what goes wrong in neurological disorders.
Organoids aid testing, spark ethical debate
Brain organoids are changing the game for research: they can help scientists test new drugs and study diseases and may reduce dependence on animal testing in some cases.
Some even learned to play Pong on DishBrain, which used cultured neurons connected to electrodes.
But as these mini-brains get more advanced, there's growing debate about ethics, like whether they could ever become conscious or what rights donors should have.
As the science moves forward fast, figuring out clear rules and responsibilities is becoming more important than ever.