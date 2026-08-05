Scientists identify Hippocampus amandavincentae off Kerala coast solving 150-year mystery
Technology
Scientists just found a new seahorse species, Hippocampus amandavincentae, off Kerala's southwest coast, making it the fifth known seahorse species in India.
What's cool is that this find solves a 150-year-old mystery, thanks to its unique features and DNA tests.
Named after marine biologist Amanda Vincent
The species is named after marine biologist Amanda Vincent and was first spotted as bycatch during a biodiversity survey.
Published in the journal Zootaxa, this discovery highlights how much more there is to learn about India's marine life.
Plus, since seahorses signal healthy oceans, finding a new one is a big win for conservation and future research.