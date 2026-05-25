Scientists image giant cenote beneath El Castillo at Chichen Itza
Technology
A giant water-filled cave, or cenote, has been discovered right beneath El Castillo, the famous pyramid at Chichen Itza in Mexico.
Scientists used special imaging technology to map the cenote without damaging the ancient site.
For the Maya, cenotes were sacred spots (believed to be gateways to their underworld, Xibalba), which makes this find a big deal for understanding their beliefs.
El Castillo atop pyramids connects realms
Turns out, El Castillo sits on top of at least two even older pyramids, so it's basically a pyramid-ception!
Building directly above the cenote wasn't random; it was a way for the Maya to connect heaven, earth, and the underworld all in one place.
This discovery highlights just how creative and spiritually connected Maya architecture really was.