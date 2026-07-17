Scientists livestream dive revealing sponges and jellyfish under Antarctic A-84
When the huge A-84 iceberg broke away from Antarctica's George VI Ice Shelf in January 2025, it revealed a part of the seafloor that had been buried under ice for centuries - an area more than 200 square miles.
Scientists rushed in and, using a robotic explorer, live-streamed their dive into this untouched spot.
They found ancient sponges, giant jellyfish, and possibly six brand-new species thriving where sunlight never reached.
Calving prompts Antarctic sediment study
The A-84 calving is also a wake-up call about melting Antarctic ice sheets.
These massive sheets are losing around 150 billion tons every year; imagine three Olympic pools vanishing every second, which pushes sea levels higher and threatens cities like New York and Mumbai.
By studying sediment from this newly exposed area, researchers hope to better predict how our planet's climate might change next.