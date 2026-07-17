Scientists livestream dive revealing sponges and jellyfish under Antarctic A-84

When the huge A-84 iceberg broke away from Antarctica's George VI Ice Shelf in January 2025, it revealed a part of the seafloor that had been buried under ice for centuries - an area more than 200 square miles.

Scientists rushed in and, using a robotic explorer, live-streamed their dive into this untouched spot.

They found ancient sponges, giant jellyfish, and possibly six brand-new species thriving where sunlight never reached.