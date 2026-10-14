Scientists look for superhabitable worlds orbiting cooler K-dwarf stars
Turns out Earth might not be the ultimate place for life after all.
Scientists are now looking for superhabitable worlds: planets bigger than ours that orbit cooler K-dwarf stars.
Fun fact: in lab tests, garden cress actually grew better under light from these stars, according to astrobiologist Iva Vilovic.
Cooler K-dwarf planets could support ecosystems
These planets could have thicker atmospheres, liquid water on their surface, and stronger magnetic fields: basically all the ingredients for rich ecosystems (think Earth's tropical rainforests).
Astronomers like Rene Heller and John Armstrong even suggest Earth isn't the gold standard for habitability.
With missions like ESA's Plato launching soon and telescopes like James Webb on the hunt, we might soon spot planets where life could really thrive.