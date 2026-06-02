Scientists observe photons spending negative time in rubidium cloud

Weak measurements show photons left early

Researchers used special weak measurement techniques to track millions of photon interactions without messing up the results.

Turns out, rubidium atoms are perfect for this because they absorb and re-emit photons.

Instead of taking the expected amount of time to cross the atom cloud, some photons left early, giving scientists real evidence that negative "dwell time" isn't just a weird math trick, but an actual quantum effect.