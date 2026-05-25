Scientists produce biodegradable silkworm silk tougher than bone, rivaling Kevlar

Team fused silk without heavy chemicals

The team fused silk fibers together using heat and pressure: no excessive chemical-heavy processing needed.

The result: a clear material that can handle serious impact, rivaling high-tech stuff used in cars and planes.

Early tests even show it was implanted in mice and slowly degraded, so one day we might see it used for medical implants or next-generation technology.

The researchers are now working on making more of this sustainable super-material for real-world uses.