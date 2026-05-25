Scientists produce biodegradable silkworm silk tougher than bone, rivaling Kevlar
Technology
Scientists have made a tough new material from silkworm silk that's almost as strong as Kevlar, the stuff used in bulletproof vests.
What's cool is that it's not just strong (even tougher than bone), but also biodegradable, so it degrades more easily.
Team fused silk without heavy chemicals
The team fused silk fibers together using heat and pressure: no excessive chemical-heavy processing needed.
The result: a clear material that can handle serious impact, rivaling high-tech stuff used in cars and planes.
Early tests even show it was implanted in mice and slowly degraded, so one day we might see it used for medical implants or next-generation technology.
The researchers are now working on making more of this sustainable super-material for real-world uses.