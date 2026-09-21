Scientists publish 27-year video of 3C 345 jets in 'Nature'
Scientists have stitched together 27 years of telescope data to create an actual video of plasma jets shooting out from the blazar 3C 345, located about 5.5 billion light-years away.
Using powerful radio telescopes and an artificial intelligence-powered tool called the Kine model, they captured details we've never seen before.
The study was published in Nature this August.
Kine model reveals bright jet speeds
Unlike earlier snapshots, this continuous video shows that the brightest parts of the jet move almost as fast as the rest, totally flipping what scientists thought about how these jets behave in 3C 345.
The Kine model, used by Marianna Foschi's team at Caltech, uses deep learning to boost video quality and track jet features way more clearly: think four times sharper than before!
This could help scientists shed light on the shock model and on how plasma moves through the jet.