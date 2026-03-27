Scientists record Rakhine and Kachin Hills keelbacks in India
India just got a biodiversity boost: scientists have recorded for the first time in India the Rakhine Keelback and the Kachin Hills Keelback, in protected areas across Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh — specifically Ngengpui Wildlife Sanctuary (Mizoram), and Namdapha National Park and Kamlang Tiger Reserve (Arunachal Pradesh).
Until now, these snakes were thought to live only in Myanmar.
Nonvenomous snakes signal wetland health
These nonvenomous snakes hang out near streams and wetlands, which means they're great signs of a healthy ecosystem.
Their discovery highlights how connected India's northeast is to Southeast Asia and suggests there's still a lot more wildlife waiting to be found.
It also shows why protecting places like Namdapha National Park is so important for saving rare species and their habitats.