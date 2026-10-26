We finally know how this 1,600-year-old Roman cup was made

The team from University of Sheffield replicated the Lycurgus Cup's optical behavior using an ancient recipe derived from a fragment of the Roman "dichroic" (two-colored) original.

Dr. Lisa Hollands, a technician at the university's School of Chemical, Materials and Biological Engineering, called the replication process "a labor of love."

She said that while others have tried replicating it before with limited success, her team's achievement was nothing short of magic.