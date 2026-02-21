Scientists reveal Antarctica's hidden secrets using satellites
Technology
Scientists just mapped what's hiding under Antarctica's ice using satellites, and the results are wild.
Led by Helen Ockenden and her team, the study (published in 2026) used high-res satellite data to create the most detailed map yet of the continent's hidden bedrock.
What's beneath the ice?
Turns out, there's way more going on beneath all that ice—think deep alpine valleys, ancient river channels, and giant U-shaped glacial valleys.
This new map shows much more variety than older ones based on limited surveys.
Why it matters
These discoveries help scientists understand how ice moves and melts in Antarctica—which is key for predicting sea-level rise.
The better we know what's under the ice, the smarter our climate models (and future plans) can be.