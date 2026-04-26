Scientists revive 24,000-year-old rotifer from Siberian permafrost that resumed reproduction
Scientists just pulled off something wild: they revived a tiny organism called a rotifer that had been frozen in Siberian permafrost for 24,000 years.
After carefully thawing it out, the rotifer not only came back to life but even started reproducing on its own.
This little survivor can basically hit pause on life through a process called cryptobiosis, letting it handle extreme cold and no oxygen for thousands of years.
Scientists warn melting permafrost threatens ecosystems
The discovery helps us understand how some life forms survive in the harshest environments: think future space missions or new biotech ideas.
But scientists are clear: don't expect mammoths or other big animals to come back this way anytime soon.
They also warn that as permafrost melts, ancient microbes could wake up and possibly mess with today's ecosystems, so there's still plenty we need to be careful about.