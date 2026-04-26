Scientists revive 24,000-year-old rotifer from Siberian permafrost that resumed reproduction

Scientists warn melting permafrost threatens ecosystems

The discovery helps us understand how some life forms survive in the harshest environments: think future space missions or new biotech ideas.

But scientists are clear: don't expect mammoths or other big animals to come back this way anytime soon.

They also warn that as permafrost melts, ancient microbes could wake up and possibly mess with today's ecosystems, so there's still plenty we need to be careful about.