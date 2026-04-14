Scientists send microscopic C. elegans to ISS to study adaptation
Technology
Scientists just sent microscopic worms (C. elegans) to the International Space Station to see how they handle the tough conditions up there.
Launched on April 11, this experiment hopes to reveal how living things adapt in space, and could help keep astronauts healthier on long missions.
Petri pod houses worms for imaging
The worms are chilling in a special mini-lab called the Petri Pod, designed by UK researchers.
Over for up to 15 weeks, scientists back on Earth will use imaging technology to watch how these little guys react to microgravity and radiation.