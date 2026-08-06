Scientists spot Kelvin-Helmholtz swirls on Sun for 1st time

Scientists just spotted tiny swirling vortex patterns, called Kelvin-Helmholtz instability (KHI), on the sun's surface for the first time.

Using Hawaii's Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope, a team of international researchers from the US National Science Foundation's National Solar Observatory, the NSF NCAR High Altitude Observatory (HAO), and the German Max Planck Institut fur Sonnensystemforschung (MPS) made this breakthrough, which could help explain how solar flares and eruptions happen.