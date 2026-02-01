Scientists stunned as rare blue fungus resurfaces after 50 years

Liz Charter, the founder of the Isle of Man Fungus Group, emphasized the importance of fungi like Cobalt Crust in our environment. "We need lots of different types of fungi as they're an important part in our environment," she said. These organisms play a major role in decomposing organic matter such as dead flies or sheep horns, wood and plant materials.

Rare finds

Three sightings this year

Charter revealed that there have been three sightings of the rare Cobalt Crust this year. "We're at the north end of its distributions on the British Isles and it's really not that common in Britain," she said. The fungus grows on organic matter, returning nutrients to the soil as part of "nature's recycling." Despite being first recorded in the 16th century by French naturalist Jean-Baptiste Lamarck, little is known about how this species is transported.