Scientists traced atmospheric lithium to specific rocket for 1st time
A German study just connected a spike in lithium in the upper atmosphere to a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that re-entered over the Atlantic last year.
Using ground-based tech, scientists traced the pollution directly to this specific rocket—something that's never been done before.
SpaceX could add several tons of debris to our skies
An estimated 30kg of lithium was associated with the Falcon 9 stage that burned up in this event, compared to just 80g from meteorites daily.
With SpaceX seeking permission to deploy tens of thousands to potentially up to a million more Starlink satellites, we could see several tons of spacecraft material entering our skies every day by 2030.
Study shows potential for more accountability in space industry
This study shows it's possible to track pollution from individual rockets, which could mean more accountability for space companies.
Researchers now want to monitor other metals too, as all these launches might affect climate and ozone down the line.