Scientists turn Madagascar cockroaches into remote controlled underwater cyborgs
Madagascar cockroaches just got a sci-fi upgrade: scientists turned them into remote-controlled cyborgs that can walk underwater.
This could help in real-life disaster zones or even exploring Mars, since these insect drones can handle tough environments where humans or robots might struggle.
Roaches wear 3D printed scuba suits
The roaches wear tiny 3D-printed scuba suits that supply oxygen using a clever chemical mix.
A chip and a battery inside their bodies let researchers guide them from afar.
Tests showed the cockroaches could move underwater for up to three hours at normal speed and came out perfectly healthy.
Researchers cite hardiness and energy efficiency
Researchers picked Madagascar cockroaches because they're tough, live long, and adapt easily, making them great for missions in harsh places.
As study coauthor Hirotaka Sato of Nanyang Technological University in Singapore put it, "It's kind of one step, one big step, toward space suits for cyborg insects."
Plus, they're cheaper and more energy-efficient than traditional robots.