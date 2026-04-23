Scientists uncover 16,000-year-old forest beneath the North Sea's Doggerland refuge

Ancient DNA reveals surprising Doggerland trees

By analyzing ancient DNA from seafloor samples, researchers spotted unexpected trees like Pterocarya (thought to have been extirpated from the region 400,000 years ago) and Tilia (lime trees), appearing way earlier than anyone thought.

Turns out, parts of Doggerland stayed livable until about 7,000 years ago, so early humans may have called it home longer than we realized.

Doggerland was not just a land bridge but also a rich ecosystem. Scientists next want to understand how these lost forests fit into broader ecological reconstruction and future excavation efforts on submerged landscapes.