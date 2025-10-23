Scientists uncover 70 million-year-old carnivorous dinosaur egg in Argentina

Paleontologists in Argentina just uncovered a nearly perfect dinosaur egg that's over 70 million years old. The big reveal happened live on October 7, 2025, near General Roca in Patagonia. Scientists think the egg belonged to Bonapartenykus, a small meat-eating dino from the Late Cretaceous era.

Egg found with other fossils, hinting at ancient nesting ground The egg was found with other fossils and eggshell pieces, hinting at an ancient dinosaur nesting ground.

Paleontologist Gonzalo Munoz called it "a complete and utter surprise," stressing how rare and important it is for science.

He hopes the find will help us understand how dinosaurs developed—and how they're connected to today's birds.

Scanning the egg to see if anything survived inside Because the egg is so well-preserved, there's real hope it might still hold embryonic remains.

Munoz explained that carnivorous dino eggs are super rare since their shells are thin and fragile, much like bird eggs now.

The team plans to scan the egg at the Argentine Museum of Natural Sciences to see if anything survived inside.