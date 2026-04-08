Scientists uncover India's 1st gourami fossil in Shivalik, 4.5-million-year-old

Fossils show Pliocene freshwater ecosystem

The fossils show that back in the Pliocene epoch, these hills had a vibrant freshwater ecosystem with fish like gourami, snakehead, and goby, very different from what scientists thought previously.

The find suggests there were permanent freshwater bodies and lush greenery here, not just dry land.

The research was a team effort between WIHG and universities like Doon and Panjab, and it's changing how we see this region's past.