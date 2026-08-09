Scientists uncover lost Aquiry civilization in southwestern Amazon using LiDAR

Scientists just uncovered a lost civilization called the Aquiry, hidden deep in the southwestern Amazon for almost 1,500 years (600 B.C. to A.D. 850).

Using LiDAR technology, they found 432 earthworks (think ceremonial centers and road networks) under thick jungle.

The Aquiry covered an area of roughly 183,000 sq kms and may have been home to up to three million people.