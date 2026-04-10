Scientists urge US review of Reflect Orbital and SpaceX projects
Scientists from more than 30 countries are asking US regulators to rethink two big satellite projects: one from Reflect Orbital, which wants to put mirror satellites in space to reflect sunlight at night, and another from SpaceX aiming to launch up to 1 million satellites for an AI network.
They are worried these plans could throw off natural day-night cycles and cause problems for people, animals, and the planet.
Satellite light threatens sleep and crops
The scientists say more artificial light could mess with sleep patterns, animal migrations, plant growth, and even food security.
Night skies are already 10% brighter because of existing satellites. Ruskin Hartley from DarkSky International called out the "dangerous glare or blinding flashes" these new mirrors could create.
Professor Charalambos Kyriacou added that darkness is vital for plants and food production.
So far, neither company has responded to these concerns.