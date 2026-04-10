Scientists urge US review of Reflect Orbital and SpaceX projects Technology Apr 10, 2026

Scientists from more than 30 countries are asking US regulators to rethink two big satellite projects: one from Reflect Orbital, which wants to put mirror satellites in space to reflect sunlight at night, and another from SpaceX aiming to launch up to 1 million satellites for an AI network.

They are worried these plans could throw off natural day-night cycles and cause problems for people, animals, and the planet.