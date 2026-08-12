Scientists using brain scans find dogs distinguish 5 facial emotions
A new study just found that dogs can actually spot different human emotions just by looking at our faces.
Using brain scans, scientists showed pet dogs photos of people making happy, angry, fearful, sad, and neutral faces, and saw that some emotions triggered distinguishable patterns in the dogs' brains, especially fear versus sadness or anger.
Dogs' brains respond strongest to fear
Dogs paid the most attention to fearful faces, showing stronger brain responses than to anger or sadness.
Happy faces also lit up areas linked to emotion and reward.
Still, researchers say this doesn't mean dogs truly understand what we're feeling—they're just really good at picking up on our vibes.
The study was small and mostly used border collies, but it gives us a cool peek into how our pups might be reading us every day.