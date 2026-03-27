Scientists using IFPA reveal mountains, valleys and lakes under Antarctica
Technology
Turns out, Antarctica isn't just a giant flat sheet of ice after all.
Scientists have used a new mapping technique called IFPA to peek beneath the surface, revealing mountains, deep valleys, and even hidden lakes that no one had seen before.
Map shows where Antarctic ice floats
These discoveries help explain how glaciers move and why sea levels might change in the future.
The map also shows where Antarctic ice starts floating off into the ocean, crucial for predicting rising seas.
Thanks to satellite technology, researchers can now keep an eye on these changes in real time.