Scientists: Wilkes Subglacial Basin could cause 4m global sea rise
Scientists have discovered that the Wilkes Subglacial Basin in East Antarctica holds enough hidden ice to raise global sea levels by up to four meters (about 13 feet).
The catch? This massive area is still mostly a mystery, with research relying on radar and satellites.
Under sustained warming, this basin's instability could have a big impact on coastal communities worldwide.
Cook Glacier dumps 44bn tons yearly
Because the basin sits below sea level, it's especially at risk if warmer ocean water seeps in.
Researchers are already seeing major changes: Cook Glacier alone has been thinning since the 1990s and dumps around 44 billion tons of ice into the ocean every year.
Scientists say we urgently need more research here to really understand what might come next for our planet's coastlines.