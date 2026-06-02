Screenless health tracker market gaining ground in India could double

Screenless bands positioned as smartwatch add-ons

Brands like Whoop, Polar, Amazfit, and Google Fitbit Air are focusing on advanced health tracking and long battery life.

These bands aren't trying to replace your smartwatch; they're more like an easy add-on for anyone who wants to track fitness without another screen to check.

Influencer shoutouts and growing interest in sleep health are also fueling their rise, so expect even more options as Indian brands jump in.