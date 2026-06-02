Screenless health tracker market gaining ground in India could double
Screenless wristbands, health trackers without displays, are catching on fast in India, especially among consumers interested in health and wellness tracking.
Though they're just a tiny slice of the market now, experts say their market could grow 2X over the next couple of years.
Most people are buying them online, drawn by a mix of simplicity and smart health features.
Screenless bands positioned as smartwatch add-ons
Brands like Whoop, Polar, Amazfit, and Google Fitbit Air are focusing on advanced health tracking and long battery life.
These bands aren't trying to replace your smartwatch; they're more like an easy add-on for anyone who wants to track fitness without another screen to check.
Influencer shoutouts and growing interest in sleep health are also fueling their rise, so expect even more options as Indian brands jump in.