Sea-level rise studies are based on outdated models: Shocking findings Technology Mar 04, 2026

Turns out, over 90% of sea-level rise studies have been using outdated models instead of real-world measurements.

Because of this, scientists have been underestimating how much sea levels are actually rising—by about 24-27cm worldwide, and in Southeast Asia and the Pacific, the gap can be as huge as 7.6 meters.