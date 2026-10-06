Seagate 2026 report: AI to skyrocket storage, 38% feel prepared

The biggest challenges are making sure data is high quality and having enough infrastructure.

53% pointed to data quality and readiness as roadblocks, and 43% pointed to storage infrastructure as roadblocks.

Still, most organizations (86%) say their AI investments are paying off.

On top of that, sustainability is now front and center: 77% have shifted their strategies because of environmental concerns like energy use.

Balancing growth with eco-friendly choices is becoming the new normal for scaling up AI.