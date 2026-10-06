Seagate 2026 report: AI to skyrocket storage, 38% feel prepared
Almost every IT leader surveyed in Seagate's 2026 report expects storage demands to skyrocket thanks to AI, but 38% feel prepared to handle it.
The survey, which polled 2,712 enterprise technology decision-makers across the US, China, India, the UK, Germany, France, and Japan this year, highlights just how quickly things are changing in the tech world.
Enterprises flag data and infrastructure roadblocks
The biggest challenges are making sure data is high quality and having enough infrastructure.
53% pointed to data quality and readiness as roadblocks, and 43% pointed to storage infrastructure as roadblocks.
Still, most organizations (86%) say their AI investments are paying off.
On top of that, sustainability is now front and center: 77% have shifted their strategies because of environmental concerns like energy use.
Balancing growth with eco-friendly choices is becoming the new normal for scaling up AI.