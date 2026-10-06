Seagate report: 38% of organizations prepared for AI data surge
Technology
AI is generating more data, and a new Seagate report warns that most organizations aren't ready to handle it.
While nearly all IT leaders expect their storage needs to spike thanks to AI, only 38% feel prepared for the surge.
2,712 tech decision-makers across the US China, India, the UK, Germany, France, and Japan weighed in, showing that this is a global concern.
Companies prioritize data centers and sustainability
With AI pushing companies to invest heavily in data centers (76% say it's among their top three priorities), there's also growing pressure to keep things green.
77% are tweaking their AI plans due to worries about energy use and carbon emissions.
The report stresses that scaling up for AI isn't just about more storage: it's about doing it sustainably for the long haul.