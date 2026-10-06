Seagate report: AI will surge storage needs but 38% prepared
Technology
A new Seagate report says nearly every IT leader expects AI to massively increase data storage needs, but only 38% of businesses feel prepared for this surge.
The takeaway? There's a big gap between where companies are and where they need to be to keep up with AI.
Organizations prioritize data centers for AI
To handle these demands, 76% of organizations are now ranking data centers among their top three infrastructure investment priorities, though 77% have delayed or restructured their AI infrastructure expansion due to sustainability or energy concerns.
Seagate is pushing for "sustainable scaling," so tech growth doesn't come at the planet's expense.
On the bright side, 86% of businesses say their AI investments are already paying off.