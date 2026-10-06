Seagate study says AI will sharply increase data storage needs
AI is about to make our data storage needs explode, according to a new Seagate study.
Nearly all IT leaders think storage demands will jump in the next three years, but most admit they aren't ready for it yet.
The big hurdles? Keeping data quality high and making sure storage systems can keep up.
Tech leaders: storage growth, energy concerns
32% of tech leaders expect their storage needs to grow by more than 50% over the next three years because of AI.
While 86% say AI is already paying off for their organizations, many are holding back on expanding infrastructure due to sustainability concerns: energy use is a major worry.
Still, almost everyone surveyed believes that within the next five years, data storage will be much more eco-friendly as companies focus on smarter ways to manage all that extra information.