Sealed 'Super Mario Bros' goes under hammer for record $3M

Market trend

A look at skyrocketing prices of vintage gaming collectibles

The sale of this Super Mario Bros copy is a testament to the skyrocketing prices of vintage gaming collectibles in recent years. Just in July 2020, Heritage Auctions had set a record for the highest price paid for a game at auction with another copy of Super Mario Bros, which sold for $114,000. The difference in value over these six years shows how much the market has changed and grown.