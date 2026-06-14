Sealed 'Super Mario Bros' goes under hammer for record $3M
What's the story
A sealed copy of the iconic video game, Super Mario Bros, has been sold at Heritage Auctions for a staggering $3 million. The sale shatters the previous record of $2 million set in 2021 for another copy of Super Mario Bros. This particular version is said to be the earliest known sealed copy in existence, further boosting its value among collectors and gaming enthusiasts alike.
Game details
Unique features of the game that boosted its value
This particular copy of Super Mario Bros is a 19,895 seconds run that was sealed with a glossy sticker instead of shrink wrap. This unique feature makes it even more valuable as the sticker was discontinued shortly after its introduction. The game has also been graded at an impressive 9.6 A++ by Professional Sports Authenticator, further adding to its appeal among collectors.
Market trend
A look at skyrocketing prices of vintage gaming collectibles
The sale of this Super Mario Bros copy is a testament to the skyrocketing prices of vintage gaming collectibles in recent years. Just in July 2020, Heritage Auctions had set a record for the highest price paid for a game at auction with another copy of Super Mario Bros, which sold for $114,000. The difference in value over these six years shows how much the market has changed and grown.
Bonus offer
NES console offered as special bonus
As a special bonus, Heritage Auctions is offering an NES console with the sale of this record-breaking Super Mario Bros copy. This offer is especially for the auction winner who might be tempted to break the seal on their newly-acquired game. The inclusion of the console makes this deal even more attractive for vintage gaming enthusiasts looking to relive their childhood memories with classic titles like Super Mario Bros.