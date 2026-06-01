Sean Parker launches $250 million Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy
Technology
Sean Parker (yeah, the guy behind Napster and former Facebook president) just dropped $250 million to launch the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy (PICI).
His big idea? Get six major US cancer centers working together instead of competing, so breakthroughs in immunotherapy (using your immune system to fight cancer) can happen faster.
Parker Institute platform improves mutation prediction
Instead of keeping data locked away at separate institutions, PICI has set up a shared system so researchers can actually collaborate.
This approach already helped labs predict cancer mutations more accurately, according to a Cell study.
By breaking down barriers and focusing on teamwork, PICI hopes to speed up new treatments and make a real difference for patients.