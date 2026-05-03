Seattle scientists create antibodies that could prevent Epstein-Barr virus infection
Technology
Scientists in Seattle have created new antibodies that target the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), a very common virus that most adults carry for life and is linked to some cancers and multiple sclerosis.
These antibodies go after the proteins EBV uses to sneak into immune cells, which could finally help prevent EBV infection or reactivation.
Antibody protected humanized mice against EBV
Out of 10 antibodies discovered, one gave strong protection against EBV in mice with humanlike immune systems (pretty promising for real-world use).
This breakthrough is especially big news for organ transplant patients, who face extra risks from EBV complications.
The next step: moving these findings into human safety trials, bringing hope for fewer long-term health problems tied to this stubborn virus.