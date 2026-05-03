Seattle scientists create antibodies that could prevent Epstein-Barr virus infection Technology May 03, 2026

Scientists in Seattle have created new antibodies that target the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), a very common virus that most adults carry for life and is linked to some cancers and multiple sclerosis.

These antibodies go after the proteins EBV uses to sneak into immune cells, which could finally help prevent EBV infection or reactivation.