Nearly 1M passports, driver's licenses exposed in data leak

Response

Nefos shuts down PuffPal system

In light of the security breach, Nefos has decided to shut down its entire PuffPal system and vulnerable APIs until they can be fixed. The company has also informed local authorities about the incident. "We have to communicate to everyone that was potentially exposed," said Andreas Nilsen, co-founder of Nefos. He confirmed that they are working with Ireland's Data Protection Authority (DPC) regarding the data breach.