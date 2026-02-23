Security flaw lets engineer control 7,000 internet-connected robots

A software engineer's attempt to control his new DJI robot vacuum using a gaming controller has exposed a major security flaw. Sammy Azdoufal, the engineer in question, was developing a remote-control app when he stumbled upon the vulnerability. The same credentials that gave him access to his own device also granted him access to live feeds from nearly 7,000 other vacuums across 24 countries.

Vulnerability details Malicious actors could have exploited the vulnerability The security bug in question exposed an entire fleet of internet-connected robots, which could have been used for surveillance by malicious actors. Azdoufal was able to access real-time camera feeds and activate microphones on these vacuums. He could even create 2D floor plans of the homes they were cleaning and get a rough idea of their locations from the robots' IP addresses.

Issue resolution DJI released updates to fix the security bug DJI has confirmed that it identified the vulnerability in late January and started fixing it immediately. The company released two updates earlier this month to fix the flaws. "The issue was addressed through two updates, with an initial patch deployed on February 8 and a follow-up update completed on February 10," DJI told Popular Science.

Privacy fears Incident highlights growing concerns about smart home devices The DJI incident highlights concerns about the surveillance potential of internet-connected home devices. Earlier this month, Ring camera owners raised alarms over an ad for the company's pet-finding feature, which some saw as a way to normalize broader monitoring. Separately, Google was able to access footage from a Nest Doorbell camera in an abduction case despite earlier claims that it had been deleted, sparking renewed debate over consumer control over their data.

