Security researchers find LG smart TVs hackable to collect data
Technology
Security researchers just found that some LG smart TVs can be hacked with software tricks, letting attackers grab your Wi-Fi info, IP address, and even secretly record audio, even when the TV looks like it's off.
Basically, your TV could become a sneaky spy tool if you're not careful.
Review LG privacy and ACR settings
Some data-collection practices are also down to Automatic Content Recognition (ACR), which tracks what you watch for ad targeting.
LG says ACR is opt-in and voice data is only collected when you use voice commands, but this research shows it's smart to double-check your privacy settings.
If you have an LG TV (or any smart TV), now's a good time to review your settings and stay on top of updates, just in case.